Harmony Market Capitalization Hits $45.01 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $45.01 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Harmony

Harmony is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

