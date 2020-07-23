Halo Platform (HALO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $78.00

Halo Platform (CURRENCY:HALO) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Halo Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and STEX. Halo Platform has a market cap of $986,874.09 and approximately $78.00 worth of Halo Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Halo Platform has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.93 or 0.01922271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00083952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00191726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00121629 BTC.

Halo Platform Coin Profile

Halo Platform launched on September 9th, 2017. Halo Platform’s total supply is 6,235,064,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,231,489,711 coins. The Reddit community for Halo Platform is /r/HaloPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Halo Platform’s official Twitter account is @Halo_Platform . The official message board for Halo Platform is medium.com/@haloplatform . The official website for Halo Platform is www.haloplatform.tech

Buying and Selling Halo Platform

Halo Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halo Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halo Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halo Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

