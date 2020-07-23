Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) Insider Eddie Lee Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) insider Eddie Lee sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06), for a total transaction of A$87,000.00 ($59,589.04).

The firm has a market cap of $4.50 million and a PE ratio of 3.00. Gullewa Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of A$0.14 ($0.09).

Gullewa Company Profile

Gullewa Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Evaluation, Property Holding, and Investments. The company explores for gold deposits in Western Australia; and base metals in New South Wales. It also holds royalty interest in the Deflector gold-copper project located in the Gullewa project area, Western Australia.

