GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Gap Up to $84.11

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.99, but opened at $84.11. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $87.52, with a volume of 60,113 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CLSA downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 428.25.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 382.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.