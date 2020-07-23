GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Major Shareholder Sells $878,400.00 in Stock

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) major shareholder Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $878,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Merida Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 80,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $587,200.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 36,032 shares of GrowGeneration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $257,989.12.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $299.15 million, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.16. GrowGeneration Corp has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $8.48.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRWG has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 29.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 327,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 75,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 563.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

