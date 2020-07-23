GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GRFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 13.31%. On average, analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 6.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 13,241,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,691,000 after buying an additional 835,287 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 134.8% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,591,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,479,000 after buying an additional 2,636,372 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 70.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,587,000 after buying an additional 1,662,872 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter valued at about $63,958,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 29.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,119,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after buying an additional 710,335 shares during the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

