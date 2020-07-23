GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
GRFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 6.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 13,241,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,691,000 after buying an additional 835,287 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 134.8% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,591,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,479,000 after buying an additional 2,636,372 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 70.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,587,000 after buying an additional 1,662,872 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter valued at about $63,958,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 29.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,119,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after buying an additional 710,335 shares during the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile
Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.
Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.