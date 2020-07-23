Graphic Packaging’s (GPK) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPK. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:GPK opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 9,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

