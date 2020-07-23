Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $1,510,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 274,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

