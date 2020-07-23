Graham Harris Sells 21,400 Shares of Millennial Lithium Corp (CVE:ML) Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp (CVE:ML) Director Graham Harris sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$31,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,241,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,249,479.

The company has a current ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 27.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Millennial Lithium Corp has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36.

About Millennial Lithium

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

