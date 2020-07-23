Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.21.

Shares of SFM opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,426 shares of company stock worth $1,514,456. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,236,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,758,000 after purchasing an additional 93,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,191,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,341,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,534,000 after acquiring an additional 562,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,697,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 194,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

