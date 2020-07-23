Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56, 74,622 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 927,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
A number of research analysts have commented on AUMN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price target (up previously from $0.80) on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.
Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.
About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.
