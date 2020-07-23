Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56, 74,622 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 927,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on AUMN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price target (up previously from $0.80) on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

