GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Director Plc Glaxosmithkline Buys 361,111 Shares

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GSK stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 85.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

