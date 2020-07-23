GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.40. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $82.15.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

