GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GVDNY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GVDNY opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.40. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $82.15.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

