Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. Gilead Sciences posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.35.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.17. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

