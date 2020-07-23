Gexan Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. Gexan has a market capitalization of $10,177.67 and $585.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gexan alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042718 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00771764 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.01682354 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00167741 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011075 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009538 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00165084 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,506.55 or 1.00049569 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . The official website for Gexan is gexan.io . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.