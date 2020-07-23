GETINGE AB/ADR’s (GNGBY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GETINGE AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $23.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. GETINGE AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $625.02 million during the quarter. GETINGE AB/ADR had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from GETINGE AB/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.07.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services.

