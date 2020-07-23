Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €88.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €88.00 ($98.88) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €82.38 ($92.56).

GXI stock opened at €97.10 ($109.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -217.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.83. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €50.65 ($56.91) and a one year high of €92.90 ($104.38).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

