Gerdau Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,031 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,681% compared to the typical daily volume of 451 call options.

GGB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 175.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 2.23. Gerdau has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

