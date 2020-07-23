GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GNFT. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $5.42 on Thursday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.
GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile
Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.
