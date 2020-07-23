GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GNFT. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get GENFIT S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $5.42 on Thursday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.