General Moly (TSE:GMO) Stock Price Down 12.5%

General Moly, Inc. (TSE:GMO) (NYSEMKT:GMO) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

General Moly (TSE:GMO) (NYSEMKT:GMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

