General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 203.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,883 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $327,257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after buying an additional 2,017,953 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 4,472.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after buying an additional 1,617,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,935 shares of company stock worth $4,173,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.