General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

