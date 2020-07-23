GasLog Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GasLog in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOG. Pareto Securities cut shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Shares of GLOG opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.36. GasLog has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.71 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GasLog by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 87,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GasLog by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 35,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GasLog by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

