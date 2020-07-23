Gary Charles George Sells 56,000 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $7,574,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,420.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary Charles George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $132.16 on Thursday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $138.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stephens raised their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.47.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

