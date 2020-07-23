Garlicoin Trading Down 46.9% Over Last 7 Days (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded 46.9% lower against the dollar. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $77,845.21 and $8.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 58,548,675 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

