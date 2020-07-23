FY2020 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Reduced by DA Davidson

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.21. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.