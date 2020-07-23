FY2020 EPS Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Raymond James lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE CWX opened at C$5.35 on Thursday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$2.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.27. The firm has a market cap of $408.26 million and a P/E ratio of 22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.02.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$326.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$309.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 236.29%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.