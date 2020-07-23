FY2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Increased by Desjardins (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.89. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

NYSE:CNI opened at $96.98 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.36%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.