Future (LON:FUTR) PT Raised to GBX 1,690 at Deutsche Bank

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,659 ($20.42) to GBX 1,690 ($20.80) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.69) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,268 ($15.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,245.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,170.75. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 12.21 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,572 ($19.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

