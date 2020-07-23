Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Purchased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,297 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,486,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,769,000 after purchasing an additional 867,837 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 70,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 94,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,486,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,335,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FULT. Stephens assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $94,713.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $29,374.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,021.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. Fulton Financial Corp has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 17.89%. Analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

