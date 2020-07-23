Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $91.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,488.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 35,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,549,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,199,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,341. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Freshpet by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Freshpet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Freshpet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

