FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

FSNUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

