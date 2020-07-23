Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €50.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €50.00 ($56.18) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.85 ($58.26).

FRA:FRE opened at €45.91 ($51.58) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($89.89). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.58.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

