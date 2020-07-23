Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Director Joel S. Marcus Purchases 55,555 Shares of Stock

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Director Joel S. Marcus bought 55,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 319,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FREQ opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Frequency Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $28.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.