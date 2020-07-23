FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS FDVA opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.75.
About FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH
