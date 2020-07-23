Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut Franchise Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of FRG opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,005,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,053,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 160,000 shares of company stock worth $3,529,150 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 2,644.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at $547,000.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

