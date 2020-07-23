Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Gap Up to $0.47

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.47. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 143,519 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.40 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,825,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 643,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 29,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 293,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

