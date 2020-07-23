Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

FVI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$7.25 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Pi Financial set a C$6.80 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a report on Monday, May 11th.

TSE:FVI opened at C$9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.31. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$9.17.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$63.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.6637844 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer David Volkert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total value of C$70,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,130.04. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total transaction of C$98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$485,237.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

