FirstEnergy Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

FirstEnergy has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 62.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

