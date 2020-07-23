FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.55 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $106.80.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

