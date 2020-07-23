First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$16.25

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$16.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FM. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cormark lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$14.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.33.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$12.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$14.12.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.1701218 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.