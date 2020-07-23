First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at Canaccord Genuity

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cormark cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$10.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.33.

TSE FM opened at C$12.25 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$14.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.59.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.1701218 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

