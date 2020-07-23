First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $46,684.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.13 per share, for a total transaction of $68,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,376.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 466,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,205,000 after purchasing an additional 255,302 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 868,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,420,000 after purchasing an additional 224,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 685,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 187,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,888,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,106,000 after purchasing an additional 175,760 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

