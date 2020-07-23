First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FBMS. BidaskClub downgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stephens raised First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $434.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 24.05%. Analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

