First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of First American Financial worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2,029.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAF. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

NYSE:FAF opened at $55.72 on Thursday. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.06.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

