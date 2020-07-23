FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,382 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 34.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,972,120 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $190,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,110 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.2% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,993,675 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $63,413,000 after purchasing an additional 402,404 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 57.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,454,006 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,570 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,595,188 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,568,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,846 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $25,559,000 after purchasing an additional 107,120 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered FireEye from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FireEye Inc has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

