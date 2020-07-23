Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 1.40

Headlines about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a daily sentiment score of 1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiore Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiore Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Fiore Gold has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 million and a P/E ratio of 69.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$25.45 million during the quarter.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

