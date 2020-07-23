Financial Survey: Globe Life (NYSE:GL) vs. AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) and AEGON (NYSE:AEG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Globe Life alerts:

This table compares Globe Life and AEGON’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $4.53 billion 1.78 $760.79 million $6.75 11.21 AEGON $31.58 billion 0.27 $1.39 billion $0.92 3.41

AEGON has higher revenue and earnings than Globe Life. AEGON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globe Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Globe Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of AEGON shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Globe Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Globe Life has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEGON has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globe Life and AEGON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 16.32% 10.86% 2.96% AEGON N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Globe Life and AEGON, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 3 2 1 0 1.67 AEGON 2 8 2 0 2.00

Globe Life presently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Globe Life’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Globe Life is more favorable than AEGON.

Summary

Globe Life beats AEGON on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. is based in McKinney, Texas.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts. The company markets its products through brokers, independent agents, employee benefit consultants, bancassurance channels, self-service/online centers, and call/advice centers. Aegon N.V. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.