Financial Survey: Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Datang Intl Power Generation (NYSE:DIPGY)

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Entergy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Entergy and Datang Intl Power Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 0 3 10 0 2.77 Datang Intl Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entergy currently has a consensus target price of $116.46, indicating a potential upside of 12.93%. Given Entergy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Entergy is more favorable than Datang Intl Power Generation.

Volatility & Risk

Entergy has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datang Intl Power Generation has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Entergy pays an annual dividend of $3.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Datang Intl Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Entergy pays out 68.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entergy has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and Datang Intl Power Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 10.50% 11.40% 2.24% Datang Intl Power Generation N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entergy and Datang Intl Power Generation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $10.88 billion 1.90 $1.26 billion $5.40 19.10 Datang Intl Power Generation $14.11 billion 0.18 $186.19 million N/A N/A

Entergy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Datang Intl Power Generation.

Summary

Entergy beats Datang Intl Power Generation on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. This segment sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 9,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

About Datang Intl Power Generation

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation, and power plant development in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Power Generation, Coal, and Other segments. The company generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it managed an installed capacity of approximately 48,031.175 MW. The company also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminium smelting; the production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; the repair and testing of power equipment; and the provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.